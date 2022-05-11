Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 141,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 79,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 454,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after buying an additional 48,096 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

NYSE:AEM opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

