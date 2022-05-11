Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 242,318 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $751.42 million, a PE ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $54,547.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $142,338.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,738 shares of company stock worth $494,685 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

