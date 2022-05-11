Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TechTarget worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TechTarget by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,272,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

