Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,715 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of CASY opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average of $193.96. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

