Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,657 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,517,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 729,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 121,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.