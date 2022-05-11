Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,264 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Deluxe by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE DLX opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Deluxe (Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.