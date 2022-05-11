Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $617,000 Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 90,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.96. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.