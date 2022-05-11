Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 800 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

FRT stock opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.