Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $336,133.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

