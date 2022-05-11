Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 938 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,437,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,152,000 after purchasing an additional 499,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 138,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72.

