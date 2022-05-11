Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $639,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.44. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.65 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.