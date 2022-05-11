Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Conduent worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 155,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 574.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 104,837 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 295.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Conduent by 57.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,050,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 382,632 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.