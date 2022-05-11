Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 1,127,230 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 297,001 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after buying an additional 279,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after buying an additional 260,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,229,000.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $35.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $36.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.