Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $669,000 Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

NYSE TRN opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

Trinity Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.