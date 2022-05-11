Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 543 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 2,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

