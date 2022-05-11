BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

