Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,391 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

