Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.03 and a 200 day moving average of $327.56. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $428.36.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

Teleflex Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.