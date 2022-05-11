OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stake Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of OFG Bancorp worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,341.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.