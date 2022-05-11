Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,014 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 390.1% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 438,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 71.4% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $6,490,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

