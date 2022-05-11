Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Jabil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.