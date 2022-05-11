Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,599,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,264,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 125,501 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

