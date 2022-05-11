Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $687,000 Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

