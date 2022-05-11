Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

