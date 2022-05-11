Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of PRGO opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.
About Perrigo (Get Rating)
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perrigo (PRGO)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.