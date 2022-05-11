Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

