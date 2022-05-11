Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,598 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Select Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.64%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

