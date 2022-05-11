National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after buying an additional 709,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,238,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NYSE:NNN opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

