Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -233.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

