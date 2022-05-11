Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Air Lease stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

