Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 861 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE DEI opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

