Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 13,460 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.