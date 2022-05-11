Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.85%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

