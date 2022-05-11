Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

