Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 198 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.47. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

