Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,816 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,816 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after acquiring an additional 612,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,664 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,538,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000 over the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AR opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

