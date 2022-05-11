Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 61.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.3% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,634 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

