Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 542 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $74.49 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

