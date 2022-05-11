Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

NYSE FHN opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

