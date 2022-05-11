Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 42,600 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,920 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Peabody Energy worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

