Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 100 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bill.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,104,000 after buying an additional 108,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bill.com by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BILL opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

