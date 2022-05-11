Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $829,000 Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 632.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,193,000 after buying an additional 522,956 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 207,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,988,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

