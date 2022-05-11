The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average is $137.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

