Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,710 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

CXW stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

