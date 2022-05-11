American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACC opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.38 and a beta of 0.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.