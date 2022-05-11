Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 25.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,599,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,786 shares of company stock worth $1,908,796. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

