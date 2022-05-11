Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 241,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE AIV opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $828.38 million, a PE ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

