First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $223,943,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,947,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rapid7 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,168,000 after purchasing an additional 141,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

