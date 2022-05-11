First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 871 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,860 shares of company stock worth $4,598,225. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

