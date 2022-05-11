First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 215.3% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNVR. StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

UNVR opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

