Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Waters by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Waters by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

NYSE:WAT opened at $321.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.67. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

